Truist Financial Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $55.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,829,000 after buying an additional 386,640 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

