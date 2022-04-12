Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

