Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 72.11 ($0.94).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.77) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.73. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £849.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,656.76).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

