Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tyson Foods have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company has been benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Moreover, continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. These trends were witnessed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, Tyson Foods is witnessing a challenging labor environment, which continued in the quarter. Labor-related challenges are also affecting its ability to achieve optimal mix across the network. In addition, Tyson Foods is battling with escalated cost inflation across areas like freight and live cattle among others.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $93.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

