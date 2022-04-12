U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

