U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 916,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,838. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.