U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 2.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

