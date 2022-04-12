U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 2.94. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.