Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. 1,633,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,596,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

