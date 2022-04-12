UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will post sales of $332.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.20 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

