Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $25.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,114,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,171 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4,506.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 842,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 824,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $21,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

