Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $123,164.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.16 or 0.07498498 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,868.92 or 1.00114095 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.