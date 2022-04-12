Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $5.08 on Major Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00012617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,781.16 or 0.11875892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00191017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00388287 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010261 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

