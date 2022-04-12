Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBN Securities

Investment analysts at FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.21.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.93. Upstart has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,664,939. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

