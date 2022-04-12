urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UGRO. Maxim Group began coverage on urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,806. urban-gro has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 1.12.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that urban-gro will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

