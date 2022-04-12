UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

