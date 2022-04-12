Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

UTZ opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

