VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Stake Boosted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

