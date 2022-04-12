VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.
NYSEARCA:REMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.98. 2,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,642. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77.
