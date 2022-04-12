Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.02. 270,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,844. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.