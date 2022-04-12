Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.37. 105,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,083. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $93.14 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

