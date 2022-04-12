Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 372.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $407.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.