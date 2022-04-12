Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. State Street Corp increased its position in Vaxart by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,787 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 424,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 539.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 414,297 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.