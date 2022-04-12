VeChain (VET) Hits Market Cap of $3.85 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, VeChain has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and $337.01 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

