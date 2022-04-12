Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $195.67 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.44.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

