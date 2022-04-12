Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

VTYX stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

