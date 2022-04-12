Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.36). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

VTYX stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.