VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) were down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 21,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,386,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

