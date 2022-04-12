VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of VeriSign worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.16, for a total value of $133,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,363 shares of company stock worth $4,361,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

