Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $267.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total value of $560,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,834 shares of company stock worth $8,388,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $281.15. 1,621,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,714. The stock has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day moving average is $217.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $284.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

