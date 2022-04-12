VIG (VIG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

VIG (VIG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. VIG has a market cap of $625,220.10 and $11.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000163 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,568,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.