Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.40. 7,424,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,139,637. The company has a market capitalization of $404.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

