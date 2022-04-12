Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.45

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 376609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.
About Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)
