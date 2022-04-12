Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 615.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of NYSE:IDE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

