Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.22

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.57. Vuzix shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 786,489 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.40.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 306.70%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 648,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.