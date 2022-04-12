Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,802,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,192,000 after purchasing an additional 357,198 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 32,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

