Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £713.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 61,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £99,866.52 ($130,136.20).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.