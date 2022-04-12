Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Watsco stock opened at $301.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.20 and its 200-day moving average is $290.45. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $139.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

