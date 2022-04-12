Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.43 million during the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

