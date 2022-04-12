Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.97

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 4011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $576,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 853.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 166,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 115.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 37.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 121,912 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

