Wells Fargo & Company Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $96.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.