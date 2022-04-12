Wells Fargo & Company Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $96.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17.
In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive (Get Rating)
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
