Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

