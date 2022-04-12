WINk (WIN) Market Cap Hits $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002712 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00240058 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

