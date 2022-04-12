Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.34) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.06) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.79) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.59).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,915 ($37.99) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,289.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,102.60. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.38). The company has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.84), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,284,076.10).

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.