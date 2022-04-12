Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 444,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

