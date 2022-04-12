W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.50 Million

Brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $158.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $708.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $803.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $719.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,664. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 848,416 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

