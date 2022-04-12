Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.65.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. 1,955,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,834. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.