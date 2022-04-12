X-CASH Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $15,622.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

