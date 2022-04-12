Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 680,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

