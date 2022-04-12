Xponance Inc. Buys 2,468 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after buying an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,884,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

