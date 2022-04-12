Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

